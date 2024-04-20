Sargodha commissioner orders shifting cattle out of city

SARGODHA - Sargodha division Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation (MC) Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has issued orders for shifting cattle including buffaloes and cows from city to outside areas till April 21.

He directed the relevant authorities to launch a full-fledged operation from Monday. The directives were issued during a meeting, chaired at the MC office. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shoaib Ali, Additional SP Headquarters, PHA DG and other government officers were present in the meeting. The commissioner ordered to form special squads comprising officials from Revenue, MC, District Council, Police, and PHA to launch the operation from Rehmanpura on Sunday night. Instructions were also issued to the Elite Force to provide protection to the squad carrying out the operation. It was decided in the meeting that the city would be divided into different zones, with officers from Revenue and other departments being appointed as in-charge of each zone, assisted by the SHOs concerned. The commissioner warned that the confiscated cattle during the operation would be auctioned off to butchers.

Before initiating the campaign to remove cattle, the commissioner ordered to advertise through rickshaws and announcements in mosques at various locations and by placing advertisements on billboards. Orders were also issued to seal all shops selling four-legged animals within the city. The DC was instructed to record a message regarding removal of cattle and to advertise on cable with the help of social and electronic media. The commissioner urged the officers and field staff participating in the operation to carry out the operation impartially without succumbing to any pressure, as the state stands with them.

He emphasised that the city would not find beauty until it was rid of cattle. It was clarified that in the past such operations were left incomplete, but this time the operation would not be halted without achieving a hundred per cent target. He urged people to voluntarily relocate their cattle from the city, otherwise, they should be prepared for strict action.