Saturday, April 20, 2024
SU extends deadline for submission of LLB (Hons) exam forms with late fee

April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Sindh University (SU) Jams­horo on Friday has announced an extension in the deadline for the submission of exami­nation forms for the second semester of the five-year LLB (Honors) program in affili­ated colleges with a late fee. According to a statement is­sued by the Controller of se­mester examinations, the date of submission of examina­tion forms for the second se­mester LLB (Hons) program 2023, in public and private colleges and institutions af­filiated with Sindh University has been been extended up to 3 May 2024 with a late fee of Rs. 5000. The heads of the re­spective colleges and institu­tions were directed to submit examination forms to the Con­troller of Examinations Office by May 7, 2024. 

