United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the IMF, World Bank and the international community to support Pakistan to deal with vast devastation left behind by the unprecedented floods.

He said this during a year-end press conference at UN Headquarters in New York.

When asked by APP correspondent about his expectations from Geneva conference scheduled to be held on 9th of next month aimed at mobilizing support for the flood-hit country for reconstruction work, the UN Secretary-General said Pakistan needs strong support as three times area of the country was under water.

The secretary-general will co-host the Geneva conference with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Antonio Guterres said that he is in contact with the IMF and World Bank and hoped that these institutions will take meaningful action to support Pakistan.

He said Pakistani people deserve and need a strong expression of international solidarity as floods affected 33 million and killed over 1700 people.