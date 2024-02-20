No progress yet in PML-N-PPP talks for govt making

ISLAMABAD - As the stalemate in the ongoing talks between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is still there as coordination committees of both the parties yesterday ended the fifth round of parleys reiterating their readiness to play a positive role in the next federal coalition government.
On the other hand, PPP leaders told The Nation that they are ready to play a key role in the incoming coalition government.
They told The Nation that the party was ready to share burden but with a proper agreements. “We are single largest party in Balochistan. We should lead the Balochistan government,” said one leader.
At the negotiations, PML-N was represented by Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.
The PPP delegation included Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja Khan, and Sardar Bahadur Khan.
The meeting, held at the residence of PML-N senior leader Senator Ishaq Dar in the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad, saw the participation of prominent figures from both the parties. Despite a three-hour deliberation, no progress emerged with both the parties resolving to reconvene. During this interval, successful discussions between PML-N and MQM-P resulted in MQM-P pledging its support for the PML-N. Following the PML-N-MQM-P meeting, Sindh governor and MQM-P leader Kamran Tessori engaged in an informal dialogue with journalists, reiterating the parties’ unified stance in navigating the complexities of government formation. Nevertheless, the anticipated second round of talks between PML-N and PPP at 10 pm did not materialise, leaving PML-N leaders waiting. Eventually, at 11 pm, the PML-N concluded their meeting, announcing that discussions with PPP would resume the following morning. Despite multiple rounds of talks, a decision regarding PPP’s inclusion in the cabinet remained elusive. Optimism, however, persists within PML-N circles, with sources expressing confidence that an agreement with PPP will be reached soon. Speaking informally to reporters post-meeting, PML-N leader Azam Nazir Tarar conveyed a positive trajectory in the ongoing discussions, asserting that talks with the PPP committee would resume the next morning. He hinted at predetermined aspects concerning PPP’s integration into the federal cabinet. Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) rebuffed assertions of entering into a power-sharing arrangement with any political faction to establish governance in Balochistan, affirming its own entitlement to lead the administration alongside its allies. PML-N leader Sheikh Jafar Mandukhail said the PML-N and allies have numerical superiority and the party was determined to assume leadership in forming the provincial government. About PPP’s aspiration to nominate its Chief Minister, Mandukhail said the PML-N wanted to form a coalition with allied parties. Initial reports hinted at PPP’s intentions to establish its government in Balochistan through a coalition with PML-N and other political entities. However, PML-N’s recent declaration adds complexity to the situation, suggesting potential hurdles in government formation.