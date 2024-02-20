No progress yet in PML-N-PPP talks for govt making

ISLAMABAD - As the stalemate in the ongoing talks be­tween Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is still there as coordination com­mittees of both the par­ties yesterday ended the fifth round of parleys reiterating their readi­ness to play a positive role in the next federal coalition government.

On the other hand, PPP leaders told The Nation that they are ready to play a key role in the incoming coali­tion government.

They told The Na­tion that the party was ready to share burden but with a proper agree­ments. “We are single largest party in Balo­chistan. We should lead the Balochistan govern­ment,” said one leader.

At the negotiations, PML-N was represented by Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sen­ator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

The PPP delegation included Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kai­ra, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja Khan, and Sardar Bahadur Khan.

The meeting, held at the residence of PML-N senior leader Senator Ishaq Dar in the Parlia­ment Lodges in Islam­abad, saw the participa­tion of prominent figures from both the parties. Despite a three-hour de­liberation, no progress emerged with both the parties resolving to re­convene. During this in­terval, successful discus­sions between PML-N and MQM-P resulted in MQM-P pledging its sup­port for the PML-N. Fol­lowing the PML-N-MQM-P meeting, Sindh governor and MQM-P leader Kam­ran Tessori engaged in an informal dialogue with journalists, reiterating the parties’ unified stance in navigating the complexi­ties of government forma­tion. Nevertheless, the an­ticipated second round of talks between PML-N and PPP at 10 pm did not ma­terialise, leaving PML-N leaders waiting. Eventually, at 11 pm, the PML-N con­cluded their meeting, an­nouncing that discussions with PPP would resume the following morning. De­spite multiple rounds of talks, a decision regarding PPP’s inclusion in the cab­inet remained elusive. Op­timism, however, persists within PML-N circles, with sources expressing confi­dence that an agreement with PPP will be reached soon. Speaking informally to reporters post-meeting, PML-N leader Azam Nazir Tarar conveyed a positive trajectory in the ongoing discussions, asserting that talks with the PPP commit­tee would resume the next morning. He hinted at pre­determined aspects con­cerning PPP’s integration into the federal cabinet. Earlier, the Pakistan Mus­lim League (Nawaz) re­buffed assertions of enter­ing into a power-sharing arrangement with any po­litical faction to establish governance in Balochistan, affirming its own entitle­ment to lead the admin­istration alongside its al­lies. PML-N leader Sheikh Jafar Mandukhail said the PML-N and allies have nu­merical superiority and the party was determined to assume leadership in forming the provincial government. About PPP’s aspiration to nominate its Chief Minister, Man­dukhail said the PML-N wanted to form a coalition with allied parties. Initial reports hinted at PPP’s intentions to establish its government in Baloch­istan through a coalition with PML-N and other political entities. Howev­er, PML-N’s recent decla­ration adds complexity to the situation, suggesting potential hurdles in gov­ernment formation.