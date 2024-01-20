PM calls for steps to restore Pak-Iran ties after tit-for-tat strikes

National Security Committee reviews security situation n Takes stock of ‘Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar’ n Pak, Iran FMs hold talks on phone n FM Jilani says Pakistan desires to work with Iran to build trust.

ISLAMABAD - The National Security Committee meeting was held on Friday under Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar to deliberate upon matters of national security. The forum undertook a wholesome review of the situation and lauded the professional, calibrated and proportionate response by the Armed Forces of Pakistan against unprovoked and unlawful violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

During the meeting, participants were briefed about political and diplomatic developments bearing upon the prevailing situation between Pakistan and Iran and its impact on the overall security milieu in the region.

According to a comprehensive press statement issued after the meeting, the forum also took stock of the ‘Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar’, which was successfully executed against Pakistani originated Baloch terrorists residing on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. An update on the situation along the borders and necessary full preparations done to comprehensively respond to any further violation of national sovereignty was also deliberated about. The forum reiterated the unflinching resolve that sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan are absolutely inviolable and sacrosanct and any attempt by anyone to breach it on any pretext will be responded with full might of the state. The meeting reaffirmed that the security and safety of the people of Pakistan is of paramount importance and no stone will be left unturned to ensure it. The forum expressed that Iran, being a neighbourly and brotherly Muslim country, existing multiple communication channels between the two countries should be mutually utilised to address each other’s security concerns in the larger interest of regional peace and stability.

The meeting impressed upon Pakistan’s commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in accordance with the UN charter and international norms. The Committee also reiterated the resolve to deal with the menace of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, with an iron hand. Forum also highlighted that Pakistan has sufferefar more than any oth­er country due to this scourge of terrorism. The meeting also concluded that in line with the uni­versal principles govern­ing the conduct of good neighbourly relations, the two countries would mutually be able to over­come minor irritants through dialogue and diplomacy and pave the way to further deepen their historic relations. The meeting was attend­ed by the Caretaker Min­isters for Defence, For­eign Affairs, Finance and Information, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Com­mittee, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff as well as heads of intelli­gence agencies.

Soon after NSC meet­ing, the federal cabinet en­dorsed the decision made by NSC. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed the Caretaker Federal Cabinet about the situation aris­ing from the Iranian attack on Pakistan on 16 January, 2024. In a meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by caretaker PM Anwaa­rul Haq Kakar, the details of the attack, as well as Pakistan’s response, were shared.

The Cabinet lauded the high professionalism with which the Pakistan Armed Forces responded to the breach of the Pakistan’s sov­ereignty and how the en­tire government machinery worked in unison in this re­gard. Addressing the feder­al cabinet, the Prime Min­ister affirmed that Pakistan was a law abiding and peace loving country and it sought friendly and cooperative re­lations with all countries, particularly its neighbors.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries that have historically en­joyed fraternal and cooper­ative relations marked by respect and affection. He said that it was in the inter­est of both countries to take steps to restore the rela­tionship to what it was pri­or to 16th January, 2024.

The prime minister said that, in this regard, Pakistan would welcome and recip­rocate all positive measures from the Iranian side.

‘FM JILANI SPEAKS WITH IRANIAN FM’

Caretaker Foreign Minis­ter Jalil Abbas Jilani on Fri­day spoke with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Underscoring the close brotherly relations be­tween Pakistan and Iran, the foreign minister ex­pressed Pakistan’s desire to work with Iran based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.

He stressed that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must underpin the cooperation.

The two foreign minis­ters agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter-terrorism and other as­pects of mutual concern should be strengthened. They also agreed to de-es­calate the situation. The return of ambassadors of the two countries to their respective capitals was also discussed. This was the second telephonic inter­action between the two for­eign ministers this week, as earlier Jilani had received a call from his Iranian coun­terpart on Wednesday after Iran had violated Pakistan’s airspace.