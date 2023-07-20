1,500 fine tickets issued after speed limit check through cameras

ISLAMABAD - The squads of Islamabad capital police checking speed limits through cameras issued more than 1500 fine tickets to road users over violations during the ongoing year, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he said that a special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators of speed limits. During the ongoing year, action was taken against traffic rules violators and more than 1500 road users were fined over violation of speed limits on main roads including Srinagar Highway and Faisal Avenue.

The CTO Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that efforts are underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow rules. He said that Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. He said that Islamabad capital police is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

The CTO Islamabad also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad capital police in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.