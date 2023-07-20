62 Imam Bargahs declared most sensitive, 15000 police to perform security duties in Muharram

KARACHI-Over 15000 cops would perform security duties in the megalopolis during Muharram-ul-Haram under a security plan devised by Karachi Police.

62 Imam Bargahs in city have been declared most sensitive, 305 sensitive while 30 have been declared normal, according to spokesman for Karachi Police.

7500 in district East, 5940 in West and 2297 cops would perform security duties during Muharram-ul-Haram. 448 officers and personnel at Imam Bargahs and 2306 in Majalis would perform security duties in the District East, in District West 506 policemen at Imam Bargahs and 906 in Majalis while in Imam Bargahs of district South 284 at Imam Bargahs while 783 officers and personnel in Majalis.

1267 officers and personnel will perform their duties at the most sensitive places of the city. Expert snipers of the Special Security Unit will be deployed in the surroundings and routes of the main procession of Muharram.

sDC, SSP review Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon accompanied by SSP Mehzoor Ali Ghouri visited different towns of tehsil Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed inspected the arrangements made for Muharram procession routes and Imambargahs. They met with the administration of Muharram and enquired about their issues and problems.

Talking to administrators, DC said that instructions are already issued to concerned officials for sanitation improvement and immediate removal of encroachments. He said that all possible arrangements are being made for improvement in cleanliness and providing facilities to mourners.

DC also instructed Assistant Commissioner Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed tehsils to ensure facilities for mourning processions and religious programs.

On the occasion, SSP Mehzoor Ali Ghouri said that District Police have formed a plan for security of mourning processions and other religious programs.

SSP instructed officials of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed to adopt all measures for strict vigilance of mourning processions and religious programs and also for the free flow of traffic on the National Highway.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Tariq Ali Solangi and other officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier DC chaired separate meetings to overview arrangements made for Muharram. DC instructed town, public health and revenue officials to immediately finalize all arrangements while HESCO officials for the supply of electricity as per schedule during the Muharram days.