Thursday, July 20, 2023
KP’s Bara market closed after blast, firing, says police

KP's Bara market closed after blast, firing, says police
12:05 PM | July 20, 2023
Several policemen have been injured after a blast and firing in Bara market, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per details, the blast was followed by intense firing near police station located in Bara market, Khyber.

Initial reports said the injured policemen have been shifted to the CMH, while the market has been closed for security reasons after the incident, the rescue sources said.

Following the blast and firing, a heavy contingent of security forces reached the spot.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Earlier this week, at least eight people sustained injuries in a powerful blast targeting a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area.

Talking to journalists near the site of the blast, Cantt Superintendent of Police (SP) Waqas Rafi confirmed the suicide blast saying that it was an attack on an FC convoy that was moving through Hayatabad’s phase 6.

The target of the terrorists were officials of the security forces, the police officer added.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1689831150.jpg

