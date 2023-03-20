Share:

HYDERABAD - Two suspected outlaws have been arrested in injured condition after separate encounters in the limits of Makki Shah and Fort police stations. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the Makki Shah police were engaged in an exchange of fire by some suspects near Sheedi graveyard. One of the suspects, iden­tified as Faisal Shaikh alias Badshah sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his accomplices es­caped, he added. He told that Shaikh was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery. Accord­ing to the spokesman, the police were checking the criminal back­ground of the injured suspect, if any. He claimed that the police recovered a weapon from Shaikh’s possession. Meanwhile, he said the Fort police also arrested a suspected robber Nadeem Qureshi in injured condi­tion after an encounter on Tulsi Das road. He added that two associates of Qureshi escaped from spot. Qureshi was also shifted to LUH for surgery.