G-7 to impose more sanctions on Russia as Zelenskyy set to arrive in Japan

Group of Seven (G-7) leaders have announced further sanctions on Russia as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to arrive in Japan on Saturday to join the group leaders' summit.

In a statement issued from Hiroshima, where the G-7 summit kicked off on Friday, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to stand together against Russia and support Ukraine as long as necessary.

"We are imposing further sanctions and measures to increase the costs to Russia and those who are supporting its war effort. And we are taking steps to support partners worldwide as they navigate the suffering caused by Russia’s war, including through humanitarian assistance," the leaders said in a joint statement published on the G-7 website.

Expressing sympathy and condolences to the Ukrainian people for their loss and suffering, the leaders said their support for Ukraine will not waver.

"We will not tire in our commitment to mitigate the impact of Russia’s illegal actions on the rest of the world," it said.

The leaders further said they are taking new steps against Moscow to ensure Russia is no longer able to weaponize the availability of energy against the world.

Expressing their satisfaction on launching a price cap on Russian oil and petroleum products, they said: "This is working."

"Russia's revenues are down. Global oil and gas prices have fallen significantly, benefiting countries around the world."

They also issued a warning to countries supporting Russia in the war.

"We will reinforce our coordination to prevent and respond to third parties supplying weapons to Russia and continue to take actions against third country actors who materially support Russia's war," it said.