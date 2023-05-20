Saturday, May 20, 2023
‘Steady progress’ being made on US debt deal: White House

Agencies
May 20, 2023
Hiroshima, Japan, - ”Steady progress” is being made in talks on raising the US debt ceiling while President Joe Biden is in Japan for the G7 summit, a White House official said Friday. The US government is expecting to hit the legal borrowing limit by as soon as June 1 -- raising the possibility of the world’s largest economy defaulting on debt repayments for the first time.

A default on the country’s $31.8 trillion debt would unleash turmoil for global markets if an agreement is not reached between Democrats and Republicans, who are demanding deep spending cuts before the debt limit can be raised. Biden “requested and received an update this morning from his designated negotiating team” informing him that “steady progress is being made”, the official said.

“The president directed his team to continue pressing forward for a bipartisan agreement,” they added.

“He remains confident that Congress will take necessary action to avoid default.”

On Thursday, top US Republican Kevin McCarthy said he saw “the path” to a breakthrough in talks to avert a default, despite signals from his party’s hard right that they would not soften their spending-cut demands.

               

