A labourer died Sunday due to electrocution in Wahdat Colony, Lahore.

“23-year-old Rashid was taking iron rods to the roof of a house when they touched high voltage wires,” police said.

“Resultantly, Rashid received severe electric shocks and sustained critical burns. He was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment, but he died while being treated,” they added.

“Rashid belonged to the flood-hit Dadu area of Sindh. He had come to Lahore for labour due to flood in his area,” they stated.

The police took the body into custody and started legal formalities.