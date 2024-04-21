Swiatek’s Stuttgart hat-trick bid ended by Rybakina, Kostyuk into final

STUTTGART - World number one Iga Swiatek’s bid to win a third successive Stuttgart Open title came to an end in an enthralling 6-3 4-6 6-3 semi-final loss to Elena Rybakina on Saturday. Rybakina ended Swiatek’s perfect record in Stuttgart by handing the Pole her first defeat in 11 matches at the tournament and the Kazakhstani fourth seed will meet Marta Kostyuk in the final. “It was, like always a very tough match and I was fighting for every ball, it was such a close match,” Rybakina said. “I’m really happy that I managed to win and I showed a good game.” Unseeded Kostyuk overcame Czech sixth seed Marketa Vondrousova 7-6(2) 6-2.