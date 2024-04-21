Sunday, April 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Swiatek’s Stuttgart hat-trick bid ended by Rybakina, Kostyuk into final

Agencies
April 21, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

STUTTGART   -   World number one Iga Swiatek’s bid to win a third successive Stuttgart Open title came to an end in an enthralling 6-3 4-6 6-3 semi-final loss to Elena Rybakina on Saturday. Rybakina ended Swiatek’s perfect record in Stuttgart by handing the Pole her first defeat in 11 matches at the tournament and the Kazakhstani fourth seed will meet Marta Kostyuk in the final. “It was, like always a very tough match and I was fighting for every ball, it was such a close match,” Rybakina said. “I’m really happy that I managed to win and I showed a good game.” Unseeded Kostyuk overcame Czech sixth seed Marketa Vondrousova 7-6(2) 6-2.  

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1713597447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024