Mediapersons vow to protect freedom of press

BADIN-Members of Badin Press Club strongly condemned negative propaganda on social media against the Press Club and decided to take full legal action against blackmailer, extortion and drug dealers. PFUJ, HUJ and HRCP also assured all possible support and assistance to the Club. According to details, members of Badin Press Club during its an important meeting of working committee and General body which were presided by Shoukat Memon, President, Badin Press Club on the other day have reviewed and discussed the negative propaganda and threats against Club run by some blackmailer.

They said that the negative propaganda and threats against Badin Press Club on social media including Facebook and WhatsApp by some blackmailers, occupying elements and drug dealers are continued creating negative image of the Club.

Condemning this in words, Press Club has decided that besides approaching the court against such elements, FIA and the police also will be informed of the complaints and concerns in writing and full legal action will be taken against such involved elements.

The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the false and baseless allegations against the Badin Press Club by blackmailers and said that this Badib Press Club is one of the oldest and active Press Club of Sindh province.

The members of the Press Club have always fulfilled their professional journalistic responsibilities fairly against oppression, injustice and corruption and by becoming the full voice of the oppressed and those deprived of their rights, they have kept the right of interpretation and the knowledge of the truth high, they added.

The participants of the meeting were informed by the Press Club management that in this regard, besides the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Hyderabad Union of Journalists, Council of Press Club Pakistan, the central provincial and local officials of HRCP have also informed about the situation.