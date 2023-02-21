Share:

The first teaser for what is set to be the biggest song of 2023 is finally here. “Washmally” featuring Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig just had its first look dropped on social media, and it has left fans wanting for more. The trailer teases the arrival of another big hit in the Pakistani music industry that already owes much to the combined star power of Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig.

Directed by the ever-flamboyant Adnan Qazi, the music video captures the richness of the Balochi language and culture with an added touch of the Punjabi extravaganza. The colorful scenes feature Sahir Ali Bagga, Aima Baig and fashion maestro Ali Xeeshan – who’s making his musical debut – in all their glory.

Talking about “Washmallay,” Sahir Ali Bagga said he’s always been about diversity and cultural appreciation in his songs, noting that “Washmallay” is multi-cultural as it brings together the rich culture of Punjabi and Balochi.

"I wanted to make this song as a tribute to the Balochi language and to use my platform to promote the culture and rich heritage of our largest province. You can criticize me for a lot of things, but I've always promoted Punjabi and Punjabi culture... I feel that it is long overdue for us privileged individuals to promote our long neglected and forgotten regions and cultures," Aima Baig said,

Popstar Aima Baig, who’s worked with Bagga on numerous occasions in the past, is super excited for the song and hopes fans will get to experience the exotic beauty of “our incredible cultures and languages” through “Washmallay.”

“[Washmallay] is not just a wedding number. It is a celebration of the diversity that lies within our great country. I can’t wait for our fans to see the music video,” Bagga said.