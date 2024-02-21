Patient care hit as thousands of doctors resign in South Korea

SEOUL - Hitting patient care, thousands of trainee medics Tuesday re­signed from duty in South Korea to pro­test the government’s move to increase the number of medical stu­dent seats. However, President Yoon Suk Yeol called on the pro­testing doctors to “not hold people’s lives and health hostage.”

Some 6,415 trainee doctors at 100 hospi­tals have submitted their resignations while around 1,600 of them suspended their work, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported. South Korea has some 13,000 trainee doctors in South Korea while the gov­ernment ordered 831 trainee doctors to return to work. “Trainee doc­tors who are key players in the medical field and medical school students who are key players in future medicine should not take collective action by taking the people’s lives and health hos­tage,” said the president.

Yoon said some “surgeries for can­cer patients have al­ready been postponed” due to the strike. The country’s Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo Park said the res­ignations by doctors “led to a disruption in medical services, such as the cancellation of surgeries.” Protest­ing doctors claim that the government “lacks transparency” and that the move to increase the number of medi­cal students will “com­promise” the quality of medical education and services. The govern­ment, however, said the increase of 2,000 seats is “necessary” to address a shortage of doctors, especially in rural areas and crucial specialties. Currently, South Korea’s annual enrollment for medical seats is 3,058 seats.