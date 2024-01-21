178 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours, death toll climbs to 25,105

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed and 293 injured in the last 24 hours as Israeli forces continued their onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

“The Israeli occupation committed 15 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 178 martyrs and 293 injured during the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said.

Israeli forces bombed a residential building in the Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, resulting in deaths and injuries, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, citing medical sources.

Three Palestinians were killed when an Israeli military drone targeted a vehicle they were traveling in at the Yarmouk market, the agency added.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Al-Manara neighborhood in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the agency also reported.