Greece shipwreck: FIA nabs another smuggler from Gujrat

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested another smuggler from Gujrat in line with the Greece boat tragedy.

Accused Zafar Iqbal, who was purportedly engaged in the Greece shipwreck event, had been arrested by the FIA's Anti-Trafficking Unit.

For the purpose of transferring the people to Europe, Iqbal stashed millions of rupees.

The Lahore Zone had so far arrested 16 traffickers in people.

Earlier, the FIA had arrested the main agent, Sajid Mehmood, at the Karachi airport. He was trying to flee to Azerbaijan as he was involved in sending Pakistanis to Libya illegally.