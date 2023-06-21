Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Greece shipwreck: FIA nabs another smuggler from Gujrat

Greece shipwreck: FIA nabs another smuggler from Gujrat
Web Desk
7:05 PM | June 21, 2023
National

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested another smuggler from Gujrat in line with the Greece boat tragedy.

Accused Zafar Iqbal, who was purportedly engaged in the Greece shipwreck event, had been arrested by the FIA's Anti-Trafficking Unit.

For the purpose of transferring the people to Europe, Iqbal stashed millions of rupees.

The Lahore Zone had so far arrested 16 traffickers in people.

Earlier, the FIA had arrested the main agent, Sajid Mehmood, at the Karachi airport. He was trying to flee to Azerbaijan as he was involved in sending Pakistanis to Libya illegally.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023