Security forces repulse attack on Gwadar Port, killing all 8 terrorists

ISLAMABAD - Security Forces successfully foiled a terrorist attack by BLA militants on Gwadar Port Authority Complex, killing all the eight attackers.

According to sources, eight BLA terrorists cowardly attempted to target the complex today, but the timely action by the security forces frustrated the militants’ bid to enter the security complex. All the terrorists were killed in the effective response carried by the security forces.

“On 20 March 2024, a group of eight terrorists attempted to enter Port Authority Colony in Gwadar, which was successfully thwarted by the security forces personnel,” the ISPR said. “Own troops employed for security responded immediately & effectively engaged the terrorists, and in ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were sent to hell.”

A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, two brave soldiers; Sepoy Bahar Khan (age: 35 years, resident of District DG Khan) and Sepoy Imran Ali (age: 28 years, resident of District Khairpur) having fought gallantly, sacrificed their lives and embraced Shahadat.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.