Court says Sharjeel Memon’s trial in NAB case will start from where it was suspended

KARACHI - An accountability court in its remarks on Wednesday noted that the trial of PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon would restart from the very point at which it had stopped. Memon – who also served as provincial minister in the PPP’s Sindh government in different capacities – had appeared before the court for the hearing of a corruption case allegedly involving an amount of Rs5.75 billion. The judge rejected the defence’s plea through which they had challenged the accountability court’s jurisdiction under the amended NAB laws and ordered to present the witnesses as well as the accused during the next hearing which is scheduled for October 5.