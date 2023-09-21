Court says Sharjeel Memon’s trial in NAB case will start from where it was suspended

KARACHI - An ac­countability court in its remarks on Wednesday noted that the trial of PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon would restart from the very point at which it had stopped. Memon – who also served as provincial minister in the PPP’s Sindh government in dif­ferent capacities – had appeared before the court for the hearing of a corruption case allegedly involv­ing an amount of Rs5.75 billion. The judge rejected the defence’s plea through which they had chal­lenged the accountability court’s jurisdiction under the amended NAB laws and ordered to pres­ent the witnesses as well as the accused during the next hearing which is scheduled for October 5.