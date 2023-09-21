Security forces kill eight terrorists during intelligence-based operations in KP

Security forces have killed eight terrorists and arrested five others during two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said six of the terrorists were killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district while two others were eliminated in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan district.

The killed terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces, including August 31 attack when a security convoy was targeted in a suicide blast.

Troops have recovered weapons and ammunition from their the killed terrorists, the military’s media wing said, adding that local people had appreciated the operations conducted by the forces.

It said security forces are determined to eliminate terrorism in the country.

A day earlier, security forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence based operation in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district.

ISPR said intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists during the operation. One terrorist was killed while another got injured during the gun battle.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, it added.