Share:

The government will spend ten billion rupees for the development of rural areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

This was told in a review meeting held in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad in the chair.

It was briefed that the funds would be spent on various projects including solid waste management, sewerage system and construction and maintenance of roads and public transport schemes in the Federal Capital.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to provide the best facilities to the residents of the Federal Capital. He said development work should continue round the clock. He also asked to ensure third party validation of all projects.

The Prime Minister also directed to complete Bhara Kahu Bypass at the earliest.

He instructed to resolve issues of parking in Islamabad and speed up public transport projects in the city. He also directed to speed up projects of CDA for overseas Pakistanis. He said all kinds of facilities should be provided to overseas Pakistanis for investment in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister constituted a review committee to accelerate the pace of work on development projects in Islamabad and to complete public projects on priority basis. He also sought a report from CDA regarding introduction of integrated system of solid waste management in Islamabad.

The meeting was informed in detail about the ongoing projects of Bhara Kahu Bypass, 7th Avenue Interchange, Margalla Avenue, 11th Avenue, IJP Road, Islamabad Expressway and Parking Plaza. It was apprised that the 7th Avenue Interchange and Margalla Avenue projects have already been completed. The expansion project of IJP Road will be completed by 23rd of the next month.

Besides, Phase One of 11th Avenue and Islamabad Expressway will be completed by June this year, while Phase Two of Blue Area Parking Plaza and Expressway will be completed by the end of this year.

The meeting was also told that a national bus terminal of international standard and three satellite terminals will be built by the CDA in collaboration with private sector. Furthermore, thirteen feeder routes of buses are being started in ninety days while four feeder routes are already functioning.

The meeting was informed that CDA is building parking plazas in I-8, G-9, F-8 and F-10 sectors of the city.