The Sindh high court (SHC) has ordered the administration to open the Burns Road within two days which was closed from both sides for food street.

As per details, the Sindh high court accepted the resident’s plea to open the Burns Road and suspended the notification to close the road for food street.

The court said that citizen’s rights cannot be violated because of a food street and ordered to clear the footpaths and roads.

The plea filed by the residents stated that the closure on the road made it hard for the ambulance to pass through.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court heard a petition against closure of roads in the evening at Burns Road Food Street.

The court expressed its resentment over closing the road owing to the food street hustle-bustle in the evening.

It is to be mentioned here that the district authority of Karachi South, last year in January decided to turn famous Burns Road known for its food variety and nuance into a food street.

The residents of the area challenged the Sindh government’s move to close the road for traffic after 6:00pm, in the Sindh High Court.

The petitioners stated before the court that the locals face hardships due to the closure of the road.