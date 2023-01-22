Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (with the status of Minister of State) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said that a dynamic survey would be conducted soon to include more deserving families in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He stated this while responding to the callers in the Radio Pakistan Programme, ‘Hotline’, the other day.

Faisal Kundi said the previous government had removed some 800,000 people from the list of BISP beneficiaries and “now we are reviewing the decision to re-include the deserving ones.

” He said that women with a score of 32 or less will be a part of BISP. Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Faisal Kundi urged people to participate in the survey so that no truly deserving woman is left behind. He said the current government has released 55 billion rupees for 8.7 million beneficiaries.

Apart from this, two installments of educational scholarships have been released to the children of BISP beneficiaries, he added.

Kundi said an education stipend of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 is being given to primary class students, including boys and girls, respectively. Answering a caller, the special assistant said that the cards of the beneficiaries, who had gone abroad, were blocked, “but now we are looking into the issue that if their poverty score falls below 32, their cards will be restored.”

He added that “we are working to introduce a new method of payment through the beneficiary’s bank account.”

Faisal Kundi said that 70 billion rupees have been distributed among 2.8 million BISP beneficiaries affected by floods. Cash assistance of Rs 25,000 has been provided to each family of 2.8 million flood-affected BISP beneficiaries, he added.

He said that various types of assistance, including rations, medicines, and food have also been provided under the banner of BISP. People from all over Pakistan actively participated in the radio Programme to discuss and seek resolutions to their problems related to the BISP.