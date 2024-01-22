Islamabad IGP advises against schools' closure over security concerns

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has advised against closing schools and colleges, saying that the security situation in the federal capital is under control.

“Currently, the situation is not such that you make changes to your school, colleges [schedule] or disrupt your routine life,” the IGP said in a video message posted on the capital police’s official X handle on Monday.

His statement comes after three universities in Islamabad were shut for an indefinite period over security concerns, sources within university administrations told Geo News.

They added that the administrations of Bahria University, Air University and National Defence University issued directives for the closure.

The students were informed about the indefinite closure late at night by the administration.

As per the sources, the final examinations of university students have also been affected due to the sudden closure.

Referring to the reports regarding the varsities' closure, IGP Khan said the security and law and order situation in the federal capital is under control.

The IGP said there is a complete ban on illegal gatherings and added that the police have time and again warned against organising such gatherings.

He also advised the people not to pay heed to rumours and stay connected with verified accounts of the capital police for any updates regarding the law and order situation.