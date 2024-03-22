Another power tariff hike likely as 6 Discos seek Rs967 billion revenues requirement

ISLAMABAD - The consumers of ex-Wapda power distribution companies (Discos) should be ready to face another hike in electricity tariff as six Discos have sought Rs 967 billion revenues requirement on account of indexation of tariff components and other costs for year 2024-25.
Separate petitions filed by six power distribution companies with Nepra sought revenue requirements under multi-year tariff petitions, for annual indexation/adjustments of different components of its revenue requirement, under Multi Year Tariff (MYT) regime, for FY2024-25 regarding determination of distribution margin along with prior years adjustments. The Authority has already determined tariff of these Discos under Multi Year Tariff (MYT) Regime for a period of five years i.e., from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25, and now in compliance of the adjustment mechanism provided in its notified MYT determination, Consumer End Tariff Methodology (Guidelines), 2015 and as per the amended NEPRA Act, the Discos filed request for adjustment /indexation of different components of its revenue requirement for the FY 2024-25.
In its petition, Gepco has sought total revenue requirement of Rs 376.2 billion which included Rs 15.5 billion for salaries, Rs 13.1 billion for post retirements benefits, Rs 47.8 billion gross margins, Rs 43 billion net margins and Rs 19 billion prior year adjustment. Mepco has sought revenue requirement of Rs 160 billion for indexation of tariff components and other costs for the year 2023-24. It has sought an amount of Rs 20.9 billion for pay and allowance, Rs 24 billion for post-retirement benefits, Rs 78.3 billion for gross margin and Rs 72 billion on account of net margins. Qesco sought Rs 236 billion revenue requirements which included Rs 9.1 billion for pay and allowance, Rs 2.68 billion for post-retirement benefits, Rs 31.8 billion for gross margin and Rs 29 billion on account of net margins. It also included Rs 13.9 billion prior year adjustment.
Tesco sought the regulator nod to allow revenue requirement of Rs 92 billion. It also included an amount of Rs 1.47 billion for pay and allowance, Rs 565 million for post-retirement benefits, Rs 6.8 billion for gross margin and Rs 6.30 billion on account of net margins. It also included Rs 941 million wheeling charges and Rs8.17 billion prior year adjustment. Similarly, Pesco sought Rs 67.2 billion revenue requirements which included Rs 18.8 billion for pay and allowance, Rs 14 billion for post-retirement benefits, Rs 57.7 billion for gross margin and Rs 52.6 billion on account of net margins. It also included Rs 10.6 billion prior year adjustment. Sepco seeks revenue requirement of Rs 35.7 billion which included Rs 20.6 billion for O&M costs, Rs 1.8 billion depreciation cost, Rs 28,9 billion for gross margin and Rs 26.5 billion on account of net margins. It also included Rs 9.2 billion prior year adjustment. They have approached the power regulator to allow increase in electricity rates to recover multibillion rupees from the consumers. The power regulator will held a public hearing on April 2 to take decision in this regard.