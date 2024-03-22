Friday, March 22, 2024
Asad Sarfaraz appointed as Bahawalpur DPO

Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -   The Police Depart­ment, Government of Pun­jab has notified the transfer of District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur with immediate effect. A notifi­cation issued by the Police Department, Government of Punjab said that District Police Officer, Bahawal­pur, Syed Muhammad Ab­bas (PSP/BS-18) has been transferred and posted as SSP HQ PC (6) in his own pay and scale against the ex­isting vacancy with imme­diate effect. It further said that Asad Sarfaraz Khan (PSP/BS-19), SSP Telecom­munication, Punjab, Lahore is transferred and posted as DPO Bahawalpur with im­mediate effect.

