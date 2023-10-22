Sunday, October 22, 2023
Police play important role for maintaining peace in Swat: KP IG

October 22, 2023
Swat  -  SWAT  Inspector General of Police for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur on Saturday said that Swat police had an important role in maintaining peace in the region.

He was addressing to the elders of Chuprial in Tehsil Matta during his visit to the Swat Valley.

He emphasised that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force’s sacrifices are well-known and we continue to honour the memory of our fallen heroes.

The IGP highlighted the peaceful and cooperative nature of the people of Swat, who actively support the police in maintaining stability in the region.

In response to a question, he assured that tourists can safely enjoy the scenic beauty of Swat without any fear or danger.

The IGP acknowledged that the hard-earned peace in Swat was achieved through the immense sacrifices of both the community and the police force.

He expressed a firm commitment to always remember and honour the memory of the martyrs and the young policemen who have secured a brighter future by sacrificing today for tomorrow.

Swat is not only a peaceful destination but also a beautiful haven for tourists, attracting both domestic and foreign visitors who can relish the breathtaking landscapes of the region. On the occasion, IGP also attentively listened to the concerns of the local residents and issued directives to the relevant police officers to promptly address these issues.

