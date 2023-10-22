Under Nawaz’s reign country always prospered: Kh Asif

SIALKOT - Prominent former political figures including Ex- MNA Armaghan Subhani from Sialkot, former defence minister Khawaja Asif, and ex-minister Zahid Hamid from Pasrur, along with MNA from Daska, attended the public meeting led by former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan. Convoys, under the leadership of Nosheen Iftikhar and Rana Shamim, ex-MNA, and former member of provincial assembly Arshad Warraich, departed from Sambrial to attend the event. Speaking on the occasion while departing to Lahore, former defence minister Khawaja Asif expressed his views, stating that whenever Nawaz Sharif led the country, it prospered. He highlighted the historical context, indicating that whenever Nawaz Sharif emerged as a proponent of national development, it proved to be a turning point in Pakistan’s political landscape. Under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan became a nuclear power, a milestone in the country’s history.

Former MNA Armaghan Subhani and Nausheen Iftikhar echoed the sentiments, expressing hope that Nawaz Sharif’s return would once again propel Pakistan towards development and progress. They emphasised the positive impact of Nawaz Sharif’s leadership on the country.

Various leaders from the League, including Javed Iqbal Virk advocate, Rana Jafar Hussain, Qasir Saeed, and Shahzad Yameen advocate, acknowledged the historic reception of Nawaz Sharif, indicating that his leadership held a special place in the hearts of the people. The gathering also included a breakfast session, further enhancing the sense of unity and community among the attendees.