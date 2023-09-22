Test case for Sindh government

The Ranipur incident, where an influential pseudo-Pir is accused of sexually molesting a ten-year-old girl who died due to torture, is a litmus test for Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Retd. Brig Harris Nawaz. Despite the post-mortem examination, if the police have failed to make substantial progress, the responsibility rests on the Home Minister. The Sind police and other agencies tasked with enforcing the rule of law fall under his administrative control. Street crimes in Karachi have increased instead of decreasing.
It is time for Harris Nawaz, who used to be a regular on TV talk shows, to “Walk the Talk,” now that all law enforcement agencies in Sindh are under his jurisdiction. Previously, he used to blame political parties for either patronising criminals or displaying incompetence in handling similar crimes.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.