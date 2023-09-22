Test case for Sindh government

The Ranipur incident, where an influential pseudo-Pir is accused of sexually molesting a ten-year-old girl who died due to torture, is a litmus test for Care­taker Sindh Home Minister Retd. Brig Harris Nawaz. Despite the post-mortem examination, if the police have failed to make sub­stantial progress, the responsi­bility rests on the Home Minister. The Sind police and other agen­cies tasked with enforcing the rule of law fall under his admin­istrative control. Street crimes in Karachi have increased instead of decreasing.

It is time for Harris Nawaz, who used to be a regular on TV talk shows, to “Walk the Talk,” now that all law enforcement agencies in Sindh are under his jurisdiction. Previously, he used to blame polit­ical parties for either patronising criminals or displaying incompe­tence in handling similar crimes.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.