Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Attock observes Earth Day with tree plantation drive

Muhammad Sabrin
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Elsewhere in the country, Earth Day was observed in Attock. Functions were held at the University of Education Attock, District Jail Attock, and other educational institutes. At the University of Education, DC Attock Rao Atif Ali, in his speech, emphasized that it was the duty of every citizen to keep surroundings neat and clean. He announced that the Punjab government was going to impose a ban on plastic shopping bags, which would be enforced from 5th June. He mentioned that an awareness campaign in this regard had also been launched, urging participants to play a vital role in keeping the environment clean and pollution- free. Another function was held in District Jail Attock, where a large number of saplings were planted to mark Earth Day.

Muhammad Sabrin

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1713853988.jpg

