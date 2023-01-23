Share:

ISLAMABAD-The incumbent management of the Capital Development Authority is optimistic to complete the Bhara Kahu bypass in March and is planning its inauguration on 23rd March – Pakistan Day.

This project was announced to be completed in four months by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while inaugurating Rawal Dam Interchange on 14th August 2022.

The work on the project is ongoing on full pace as the incumbent Chairman CDA Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman Younis himself is overseeing its progress, however, the little delay in the completion accrued due to a court case in the Islamabad High Court, in which a section of the Quaid-i-Azam University’s faculty challenged the project.

According to the CDA, 199 kanals of land of the university falls in the alignment of the road while the CDA in return has already offered 225 kanals to the QAU. However, the project faced controversy when QAU faculty members filed a court case and obtained a stay order which continued for around two months.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) recently dismissed the petition of the faculty members. Following this, the CDA expedited the work at the QAU portion.

According to the latest visuals shared by the Chairman CDA on his twitter handle, the work on site is almost 80 percent completed. The bypass project worth Rs6.5 billion starts from Malpur and also crosses from Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) land. The 5.6 km-long road (including a 1km flyover) starts from Murree Road at Malpur and culminates on Murree Road near the Jugi bus stop adjacent to Punjab Cash and Carry in Bhara Kahu from where the flyover begins till the end of the local bazaar towards Murree.

As per the details shared, out of 7 culverts, top slab of only 1 culvert is remaining while out of 5 underpasses, top slab of Shahadra and half top slab of Kiani Road underpass is remaining. On the other side, the trumpet interchange is complete except for a portion of top slab while Nullah Bridge is almost completed except for the launching of girders and the slab.

Meanwhile, work on the elevated portion of the bypass is also progressing on full pace as all 244 piles have been completed in addition to the completion of 21 out of 25 pile caps. A total of 21 piers out of total 25 piers are also completed while 3 transoms out of 25 are also ready. The contractor has also casted 110 girders out of total 156.

This project will reduce traffic congestion and pollution and will also facilitate the tourists going towards Murree.