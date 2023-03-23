Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has renewed the call for awakening the spirit of service to the nation.

In a tweet on the occasion of Pakistan Day today, he said on this Day the nation pays homage to the founding fathers for their political wisdom, sagacity & determination to wage a relentless struggle for a separate homeland.

The Prime Minister said the day is a reminder that human will is capable of attaining the impossible no matter what the challenges be.

He said living nations put themselves to rigorous audit and undergo their introspection & accountability.