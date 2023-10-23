Financial support needed

I am writing to bring to your attention a critical concern that demands immediate action. Despite the dedicated efforts of individuals like Irshad Arif, who established a thalassemia care centre in Kech, Balochistan, our region faces a severe lack of financial support for thalassemia care facilities.
In 2019, Irshad Arif initiated a much-needed care center in Kech, Balochistan, with the aim of providing essential services to those affected by thalassemia. Despite his significant achievement of setting a national record by collecting 400 units of blood in a single day at Mainaz Buleeda, government support has been alarmingly scarce. While Gwadar’s centre receives some support, similar centres in Balochistan are left to operate independently, relying solely on the hard work and dedication of their chairmen.
This lack of financial backing not only hampers the existing thalassemia care centres but also jeopardises the well-being of countless individuals who depend on these facilities for their health and survival. I implore you to recognise the urgency of this matter and take swift, decisive action to rectify the situation. I urge the higher authorities to provide the necessary financial support to thalassemia care centres in Balochistan, ensuring that these vital institutions can continue their noble work without the constant burden of financial constraints. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those battling thalassemia and create a healthier, more supportive future for our community.
NOSHEEN NAVEED,
Kech.