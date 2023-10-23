Financial support needed

I am writing to bring to your at­tention a critical concern that demands immediate action. De­spite the dedicated efforts of indi­viduals like Irshad Arif, who estab­lished a thalassemia care centre in Kech, Balochistan, our region faces a severe lack of financial support for thalassemia care facilities.

In 2019, Irshad Arif initiated a much-needed care center in Kech, Balochistan, with the aim of provid­ing essential services to those af­fected by thalassemia. Despite his significant achievement of setting a national record by collecting 400 units of blood in a single day at Main­az Buleeda, government support has been alarmingly scarce. While Gwadar’s centre receives some sup­port, similar centres in Balochistan are left to operate independently, re­lying solely on the hard work and dedication of their chairmen.

This lack of financial backing not only hampers the existing thalas­semia care centres but also jeop­ardises the well-being of countless individuals who depend on these fa­cilities for their health and survival. I implore you to recognise the urgency of this matter and take swift, decisive action to rectify the situation. I urge the higher authorities to provide the necessary financial support to thal­assemia care centres in Balochistan, ensuring that these vital institutions can continue their noble work with­out the constant burden of financial constraints. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those battling thalassemia and cre­ate a healthier, more supportive fu­ture for our community.

NOSHEEN NAVEED,

Kech.