KMU conducts 3rd centralised admission test

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar organised the third Centralised Admission Test (KMU-CAT) on Sunday for admissions in various undergraduate disciplines like Pharm D, DPT, BS Nursing and BS Allied Health Sciences in 9 centres of the province.

A total of 16679 candidates participated in the test. The result of the test will be declared within two to three days which can be seen on the official website of Khyber Medical University (http://:cat.kmu. edu.pk).

According to the details, the test was conducted for those candidates who could not appear in the first and 2nd test for any reason.

In the recent test, 5531 students participated in three centres of Peshawar including Islamia Collegiate School, Government Higher Secondary School No 1 Peshawar city and Shekh Taimur Academic Ground Peshawar Zoo Gate. 863 students participated in KMU-IHS Abbottabad Hazara Campus, 2796 in Iqra University Swat, 2322 students participated in BISE Mardan Ground, 1117 in KMUIMS Kohat, 14 in Parachinar Kuram, and 73 students participated in KMU IHS Islamabad Campus.

It is worth mentioning that participation of 16679 candidates in this third test is not only an expression of confidence in KMU, but it is also expected to further improve the merit and quality of Allied Health Sciences.

It is also a matter of fact that health is a comprehensive system in which doctors as well as various departments like pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, and allied health sciences are of primary role and importance.