Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi slammed on Monday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), claiming that no one was ready to contest polls on the party ticket for free.

The former Punjab chief minister held meetings with various political leaders in which the political situation of the country was highlighted.

Talking about the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for May 14, Mr Elahi said, " The PTI is going to form its government in Punjab.

In a fresh attack on the incumbent government, Mr Elahi said, "The government is resorting to tactics of delaying the elections." Shehbaz Sharif cannot dodge the Supreme Court".

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Elahi said that he will continue to extend support to former prime minister Imran Khan.

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Afzal Sahi called on the former Punjab chief minister, during which Mr Elahi said, "Right now Imran Khan is the nation’s only hope. The current situation will be decisive in terms of the country’s future."

Firing a fresh salvo at the political opponents, Mr Elahi said, "The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) cannot put obstacles on Imran’s way. The government resorts to negative propaganda by which in the international community, the country’s image is suffering badly."

He claimed that the government was sending a message to the world that the country had been taken hostage by terrorists.

"The incumbent government was of the view that the country was not in a position to hold elections in one province. When the government itself resorts to such a negative propaganda, who in the country will invest," Mr Elahi berated the coalition government.

Accusing the government of "betraying the masses", Mr Elahi claimed, "The government is escaping the elections and dodging 220 million people of the country."

"India is reaping the benefits of the Shehbaz Sharif-led government’s anti-state narrative. This is India’s narrative that Pakistan has become the most dangerous country of the world," he maintained.

Speaking about the United States, Mr Elahi claimed, "The United States too realises its mistake".