45 precious parrots set free

ATTOCK - Canadi­an High Commissioner in Pakistan Leslie Scanlon has said that bilateral re­lations between Pakistan and Canada are stable and excellent and they have been established for 70 years now.

She said the Canadian government and people are connected with Paki­stani government and peo­ple and this relationship is increasing prosperity be­tween the two countries.

She expressed these thoughts while talking to the media at the opening ceremony of Mohammad Khattab Khan Eye Care Free Hospital established on 10 kanals of land by Pa­kistani brothers Parvez Akhtar and Aqeel Ahmad Khan in Khorakhel village of Hazro tehsil of Attock.

Earlier, Mrs. Muhammad Khattab Khan, Aqeel Khan, Parvez Khan and their fam­ily received a grand wel­come on their arrival in Khora Khail.