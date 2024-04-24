45 precious parrots set free

ATTOCK - Canadian High Commissioner in Pakistan Leslie Scanlon has said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada are stable and excellent and they have been established for 70 years now.
She said the Canadian government and people are connected with Pakistani government and people and this relationship is increasing prosperity between the two countries.
She expressed these thoughts while talking to the media at the opening ceremony of Mohammad Khattab Khan Eye Care Free Hospital established on 10 kanals of land by Pakistani brothers Parvez Akhtar and Aqeel Ahmad Khan in Khorakhel village of Hazro tehsil of Attock.
Earlier, Mrs. Muhammad Khattab Khan, Aqeel Khan, Parvez Khan and their family received a grand welcome on their arrival in Khora Khail.