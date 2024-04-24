Allama Iqbal’s poetry full of unique style, gave Muslims devotion to love of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Waqar

Lahore - President of International Human Rights Movement Europe, Waqar Ahmed Bajwa, has said that the enviable habit and quality of obeying the Messenger of ALLAH Peace Be Upon Him) raised Allama Iqbal’s popularity. Pakistani painter Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, may ALLAH Pak bless him and grant him peace, with his Islamic ideas and poetry full of unique style, awakened the Muslims and devoted themselves to the love of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He envisioned a free and independent state for the Muslims of India based on the two-nation theory and ignited the spirit of freedom within the Muslims in his poetic speech. If Muslim parents want to see their children proud and exalted in both worlds, then leave no stone unturned to make them Shaheen of Iqbal, he said. In one of his statements, Waqar Ahmad Bajwa further said that the exciting story of the Pakistan Movement is incomplete without the teachings of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, his philosophy of self and vision of Shaheen. In order to make the motherland of Pakistan a great welfare and ideological state, the poems of Hazrat Muhammad Iqbal (may God bless him and grant him peace) must be made our motto.