Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Sanam Javed, Aliya Hamza handed over to police on six-day physical remand

Web Desk
9:53 PM | April 24, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza are handed over to police on a six-day physical remand.

In a case registered at Kamar Mashani police station, the two accused were produced before the court under tight security.

The accused were shifted to District Jail, Sargodha.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court had accepted the bail plea of Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed in the Shadman attack case related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heared the bail application of the accused in Shadman police station attack case.

