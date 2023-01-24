Share:

The Lahore District Commissioner Mohammad Ali will decide on either fining or suspending the registration of the school linked with the case of bullying and manhandling of a female student by other girls, which surfaced last week.

Four school girls were booked in a case for allegedly manhandling their class fellow at a school in Lahore. The suspects, however, were later granted pre-arrest bails, — each against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 — valid till January 30.

The decision will be made on the recommendations given by the District Education Authority in its report, submitted earlier in the day. The inquiry was conducted by Lahore Elementary School Education's female district officer, deputy district officer, Cantt and deputy district officer, Model Town.

As per the report, the incident took place outside the cafeteria of the school in which four female students "tortured their class fellow".

The report stated that the students involved in the matter were "friends" and the issue was created over sharing the pictures of a "student party outside the school" with parents.

It further stated the school in question lacks discipline and that there are no security cameras installed at the entrance of the cafeteria.

The inquiry officials have recommended slapping a Rs600,000 penalty to the school or suspending the school's registration.

Moreover, the officials have also recommended expelling the students who manhandled the victim

The inquiry report comprising of the recommendations has been sent to the Lahore DC, who had ordered the inquiry right after the matter came to light.

Girls, victim involved in Lahore school manhandling case rusticated

Meanwhile, the said female students, including the victim, were rusticated by the school administration on Tuesday.

The school administration said that the girls have been suspended till the investigation of the case is completed. It also formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter independently as well.

The probe committee has been directed to complete the inquiry within 10 days and submit the report.

"Action will be taken against those responsible in light of the investigation carried out by the committee," said the administration.

The FIR

On January 21, the police lodged the first information report (FIR) against the suspects under sections 337A (i), 354, and 379 of the PPC after a video of the girl students beating the victim went viral on social media.

Imran Younas, the victim’s father, launched the FIR. He alleged in the FIR that his daughter’s schoolmate is a drug addict who wanted his daughter to join her company.

The FIR stated that one of the girls had a dagger as well. Moreover, the victim's father also alleged that his daughter's gold chain and a locket were also snatched by the suspects while they were attacking her.

He said that his daughter was tortured by two sisters when she refused to join their group. According to the FIR, the suspects attacked the victim, dragged her to the canteen, and humiliated her there.

The victim's father said that he has also approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking action against those who uploaded the video on social media.

In the video, the victim could be seen crying for help while a girl can be seen sitting on her back, arm-twisting and hurling abuses at her.

A second girl can also be seen walking to the victim and sitting on her back, while a third slaps her. The victim reportedly received injuries on her face and was transported to a hospital for treatment.