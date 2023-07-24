The recent incident involving a constable allegedly raping a six-month pregnant woman has once again shed light on the disconcerting state of affairs in Islamabad. What makes this case all the more distressing is the attempt by senior officers to suppress the matter, fearing a tarnished image for the unit. The level of collusion and cover-up within the police force is both alarming and indicative of a deeply rooted problem. It is high time that we address the pervasive issue of rape culture in Islamabad and hold those responsible accountable.

This incident adds to a growing list of reported rape cases in the city, including the notorious F9 Park incidents and the hiking trail assaults. The repeated occurrence of such heinous crimes, coupled with the involvement of law enforcement, erodes public trust and leaves citizens questioning their safety.

To tackle this grave issue effectively, we must start by acknowledging the problem head-on. Denial and cover-ups have proven futile in the past, only exacerbating the situation. The first step is to recognise that rape culture exists within the city and its institutions, and the authorities must publicly acknowledge this reality.

A comprehensive investigation into the senior officers involved in attempting to conceal the crime is imperative. Their actions not only obstructed justice but also betrayed the trust of the citizens they were sworn to protect. The results of this investigation should be made public, and anyone found guilty must face appropriate consequences.

The government must take a proactive stance in combating rape culture. This includes providing comprehensive training to law enforcement officers on gender sensitivity, consent, and handling sexual assault cases. The implementation of thorough background checks and psychometric evaluations for those entering the police force can help weed out potential abusers. Awareness campaigns should be launched to educate the public about sexual violence, consent, and the importance of reporting such incidents promptly. Breaking the silence surrounding sexual assault will empower victims to seek justice without fear of retaliation or disbelief.

The recent rape incident involving a constable highlights the urgent need to address the rape culture in Islamabad. The collusion to suppress this crime and protect the image of the police unit is deeply troubling. A comprehensive approach involving education, awareness, and support systems is necessary to eradicate this menace from our society and restore faith in the authorities meant to protect us.