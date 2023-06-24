Unraveling Pakistan’s migration paradox

Human trafficking and illegal migration have markedly escalated in Pakistan in recent years. It has become a national issue, but one cannot ignore the deeper socio-economic ramifications propelling these individuals to embark on such perilous journeys. However, the core problem isn’t human trafficking itself, but understanding the reasons why so many feel compelled to abandon their homeland. What we must discern is that while human trafficking is undoubtedly a heinous issue that requires relentless action, it is but a symptom of an even more profound problem that plagues Pakistan.

The issue of human trafficking initially appears straightforward, but the allure of foreign opportunities often conceals a complex and heartbreaking reality. For a substantial number of Pakistanis, a dearth of viable opportunities at home has led to an increasingly desperate search for a better life abroad. In many instances, these individuals are willing to endure miserable living conditions and engage in low-skilled labor overseas. The reason behind this choice? The simple yet powerful mechanics of currency exchange.

The wages earned abroad, though meager by international standards, can translate into substantial sums in Pakistan. It presents an irony that’s almost laughable if not tragic: a college student in the United States, working part-time, can potentially earn more than an individual holding a mid-level executive position in Pakistan.

While it is convenient to lay blame solely at the government’s feet, the issue is far more nuanced. Yes, a government should strive to provide a conducive environment for its citizens to thrive, but the social contract is not a one-way street. It is equally important to remember that citizens, too, are integral to a nation’s growth and progress.

In acknowledging this, we aren’t ignoring the government’s role or responsibilities. Instead, we are attempting to paint a fuller picture of the multifaceted issue at hand. After all, can the government alone bear the brunt of the blame for a phenomenon it has categorically outlawed? The individuals who choose to embark on these perilous, illegal journeys – do they not also bear a share of responsibility? Arguably, by opting for unlawful migration, they knowingly put themselves at risk, perhaps inadvertently forfeiting the rights and protections ordinarily extended by their homeland’s government. This, however, isn’t about assigning blame, but about recognizing that there is a delicate balance to be maintained in this discourse.

Consider, for instance, how many of our young compatriots, reluctant to engage in specific kinds of labour within Pakistan, willingly shoulder the burden of demanding, often menial jobs abroad. It’s an indication of an intriguing social dynamic: a conscious concern for maintaining a particular social standing that makes certain occupations less acceptable than others within our borders, yet this caution dissipates once outside. It also merits attention for the hefty amounts invested in preparing for international standardized tests like IELTS or, worse yet, into the pockets of illicit immigration facilitators. If these resources were redirected towards local businesses, skill enhancement, or education within Pakistan, it would not only be easier and less risky but also give a much-needed boost to our domestic economy.

The ‘social contract’ often touted in Pakistan’s public discourse stipulates mutual responsibilities between the state and the citizenry. It’s easy to criticise the government for perceived failures to uphold its part of the contract, but equally crucial to ask: Are the people of Pakistan, as a collective, honouring their end of the agreement? It’s a challenging question that requires introspection. A functional social contract demands citizens’ adherence to the laws of the land, including immigration laws, and their active contribution to societal and economic progress. How can we expect the government to fulfill its obligations when the citizenry seems reluctant to make even the smallest sacrifice or compromise for the collective good?

The recent boating tragedy may be the rude awakening we needed as a nation to grapple with the scale of our problems. The concept of ‘brain drain’ is no longer a distant academic notion relegated to essays; it’s a stark reality that is depleting the country of its valuable human resources. This alarming exodus is not limited to the educated elite, as evidenced by the numerous labourers risking their lives on treacherous sea routes. It highlights an urgent need for reform, beginning with robust economic and social policies that foster an environment conducive to growth and opportunity.

Pakistan stands at a crossroads. We must cultivate a national narrative that offers a promising future within our borders, not beyond. While government and institutions must do their part by improving the economy and tackling corruption, the responsibility doesn’t end there. Pakistanis also have a vital role to play, making conscious choices to invest their efforts in our collective progress. After all, the path to national development isn’t a one-way street; it requires a shared commitment.