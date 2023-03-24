Share:

The Police on Friday recovered the dead body of a 22-year-old girl, who had gone missing at Faisal Town, from a canal near Chung area in Lahore.

Police said the dead body of a girl named Umme Amara was recovered from a canal near Chung. The police have taken the body into custody and started investigation, while three suspects have also been arrested.

Police said the investigation on various aspects including murder and rape is going on and the real facts will come out soon.

The father of the victim had registered an FIR of the alleged kidnapping of his daughter in the Faisal Town police station.

The FIR said the incident took place on March 20. The girl’s mother suddenly woke up from sleep in the middle of the night and couldn’t find her daughter beside her.From the camera of the house next door, it was found that their daughter has left the house and some stranger lured her into a trap and then took her.

The father pleaded to the police to recover his daughter from the possession of the unknown accused.