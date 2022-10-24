Share:

Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday announced that he will seek to replace the departing Liz Truss as prime minister.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister," Sunak wrote on Twitter.

"I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country," he added.

On his tenure as chancellor of the exchequer, he said he helped "to steer our economy through the toughest of times" and added: "The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities – if we make the right choice – are phenomenal."

Vowing that there will be "integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government" under his leadership, Sunak said: "I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems. To lead our party and country forward towards the next General Election, confident in our record, firm in our convictions and ready to lead again."

On Thursday, announcing her resignation, Truss became the shortest-serving premier in British history, with just 44 days in office.

Her resignation came after her government’s economic plans crashed the economy, sparked chaos in financial markets, and decimated discipline and unity within the ruling Conservative Party.

Facing off against Truss in a debate this August before she became premier, Sunak argued against her plans to cut taxes for the rich.

"Scrapping the health and social care levy, as she wants to do, is worth £1,700 ($1,922) to her on her salary. For someone working really hard on the national living wage, it’s worth just over a quid a week. And for someone who’s a pensioner, without any earnings, it’s worth zero,” he said.

Sunak said people on fixed incomes such as pensioners and those on low incomes need more direct financial support so as not to “leave millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution.”

“If we don’t provide direct support to millions of vulnerable pensioners, it will be a moral failure of this party, and the country will never ever forgive us,” he argued.