The season of inflation continues!

Just when we thought that things couldn’t get any more disheartening after losing to India and being eliminated from the Asia Cup, the government announced an increase in fuel prices.
Currently, petrol prices stand at 331.38 rupees, and high-speed diesel is at 329.18 rupees per litre after the hike of 26.02 and 17.34 rupees, respectively. These numbers are not only unprecedented but also deeply alarming. Where does an average wage earner go from here? Transportation costs are devouring a significant portion of their budget, especially for those living in large cities who must travel considerable distances for personal and professional obligations. Let’s not forget that this is the second fuel price hike in September. For most of us, our incomes have remained stagnant for months, if not years. I fear that fuel prices might rise again before this write-up reaches readers.
I remember Imran Khan repeatedly stating in his speeches, “Allah has blessed Pakistan with 12 seasons.” However, ever since he assumed office, there seems to be only one season—the season of inflation—and it shows no signs of abating!
VASDEV,
Tharparkar.