IMF’s positive feedback to boost investments in Pakistan: Blome

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani welcomed US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome to the Parliament House on Wednesday for a dialogue aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and fostering mutual interests. During the meeting, both sides engaged in detailed deliberations on various aspects of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and the United States. Ambassador Blome extended warm congratulations to Yousuf Raza Gillani on being elected as chairman Senate and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Expressing Pakistan’s commitment to nurturing its long-standing friendly ties with the US, the Senate chairman emphasized the importance of further promoting parliamentary relations between the two nations. He underscored the pivotal role that parliamentary contacts can play in enhancing public and legislative engagement.

Recognizing the significant economic partnership between the two countries, Gillani highlighted the US as Pakistan’s largest trading partner. He expressed gratitude to the US government for its collaboration across various sectors and emphasized the need to enhance trade links for mutual benefit. He also stressed the need for increased cooperation to boost trade volume.

Ambassador Blome expressed optimism regarding the ongoing discussions between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He emphasized the potential for further economic cooperation between Pakistan and the US. The ambassador noted that IMF’s positive feedback would encourage investors. He also highlighted the flourishing gaming industry in Pakistan and called for enhanced cooperation in the digital sector. Both discussed the importance of parliamentary contacts. The Chairman Senate appreciated the fact that a strong Parliamentary Caucus exists in the US Congress for promotion of bilateral ties. “We are in the process of reconstitution of the friendship group as a consequence of the recent Senate elections,” he said, adding that this would help promote mutually beneficial ties and give parliamentary diplomacy a chance to build strong people-to-people contacts.

Gillani underscored the challenges faced by students and businessmen in obtaining US visas and called for further streamlining the visa process. US Ambassador Blome acknowledged Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and reiterated US support in combating terrorism,

The Chairman Senate said it was high time for peace in Palestine and called for a ceasefire in Gaza. The ambassador agreed with the views of Chairman Senate, said the statement. The meeting between Gillani and Blome underscored the shared commitment of Pakistan and the US to fostering peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.