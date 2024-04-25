Six injured after speeding car runs over homeless people in Karachi

KARACHI - At least six individuals injured on Wednesday when a speeding car ran over a group of homeless people sleeping on a footpath in Karachi’s upscale Clifton area. According to rescue officials, the accident took place near the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Clifton, where a car lost control and skidded off the road, running over the homeless individuals who were sleeping on the footpath. The injured were immediately rushed to the Jinnah Hospital by rescue teams, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.