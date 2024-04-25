Thursday, April 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Would've concluded this trial in one week if had charge of the ATC - I : Judge Sipra 

Would've concluded this trial in one week if had charge of the ATC - I : Judge Sipra 
Ali Hamza
11:58 AM | April 25, 2024
National

"I can only grant interim bails and mark attendance on Anti-Terrorism Court - I cases since I'm performing my duties as a duty Judge. Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain of Anti-Terrorism Court - I is on personal leaves till April 25th and he might extend them for another month," remarked, Anti-Terrorism Court - II, Islamabad, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing a case of PTI leadership and workers attack at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad (Special Courts) on March 18th, 2023. 

"There are 172 accused in this case and this trial must end soon, accused who are marking their attendance from the beginning of the trail must be exempted from attendance and accused who're not attending the trial must be separated from the case", remarked Judge Sipra while presiding the hearing.

Sardar Masroof, a PTI lawyer, informed the court that expensive cellphones of accused were not recovered from police custody to which Judge Sipra has asked to submit report from the storehouse of the police station. 

Crackdown launched against drug suppliers

Judge Sipra also inquired about the attendance of PTI president and former CM Punjab, court staff told the court that we haven't received any report from Adyala jail authorities yet. 

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till May 17th.

Tags:

Ali Hamza

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1714019110.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024