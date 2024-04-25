Would've concluded this trial in one week if had charge of the ATC - I : Judge Sipra 

"I can only grant interim bails and mark attendance on Anti-Terrorism Court - I cases since I'm performing my duties as a duty Judge. Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain of Anti-Terrorism Court - I is on personal leaves till April 25th and he might extend them for another month," remarked, Anti-Terrorism Court - II, Islamabad, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing a case of PTI leadership and workers attack at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad (Special Courts) on March 18th, 2023.

"There are 172 accused in this case and this trial must end soon, accused who are marking their attendance from the beginning of the trail must be exempted from attendance and accused who're not attending the trial must be separated from the case", remarked Judge Sipra while presiding the hearing.

Sardar Masroof, a PTI lawyer, informed the court that expensive cellphones of accused were not recovered from police custody to which Judge Sipra has asked to submit report from the storehouse of the police station.

Judge Sipra also inquired about the attendance of PTI president and former CM Punjab, court staff told the court that we haven't received any report from Adyala jail authorities yet.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till May 17th.