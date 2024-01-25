Pakistan raises Ram temple issue at OIC meeting

Pakistan has raised the issue of the construction of the Ram temple in place of the historic Babri Masjid before the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation).

Reiterating its condemnation of the recent consecration of ‘Ram Temple’ on the demolished Babri Mosque’s site, Pakistan has urged the top official for the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to play his part in the protection of Islamic sites in India.

At the meeting held at UN headquarters in New York, Ambassador Munir Akram shared with OIC colleagues a letter he addressed to the UNAOC High Representative, Miguel Angel Moratinos, in which he said that the event in Ayodhya marked a “disturbing rise in Hindu majoritarianism in India”, according to a Pakistan Mission press release.

“The developments over the past 31 years, culminating in the recent consecration ceremony, are indicative of a disturbing rise in Hindu majoritarianism in India,” Ambassador Akram said in his letter to the UNAOC head.

“This trend poses a significant threat to the social, economic, and political well-being of Indian Muslims, as well as to the harmony and peace in the region. The letter he shared with OIC Ambassadors also said:

“Regrettably, this is not an isolated incident, as other mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, face similar threats of desecration and destruction. The statements of some Chief Ministers of Indian states have linked such actions to territorial claims against Pakistan.

“I am writing to seek your urgent intervention for the protection of religious sites in India. Under your esteemed leadership, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations must play a crucial role in safeguarding Islamic heritage sites and securing the rights of religious and cultural minorities in India. “The Secretary-General has entrusted you to implement the action plan for the protection of religious sites. We urge you to expedite efforts to implement the action plan and ensure the safeguarding of religious sites in India”.

The meeting decided to include this issue on the agenda of the next OIC ambassadorial meeting.