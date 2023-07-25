NA committee to summon IUB VC, DPO over female students scandal

ISLAMABAD - Expressing annoyance over the non-attendance of the meeting by the Vice Chancellor Islamia University Baha­walpur (IUB), the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Educa­tion and Professional Training decided to issue summons of the said VC for its 43rd meeting to be held on 26th July.

The decision was taken during the 42nd meeting of the Committee held yesterday in the Parliament House Islamabad under the Chairmanship of MNA Makhdoom Syed Samiul Has­san Gillani. The IUB VC was required to attend the meeting (in person) to brief the Committee on an agenda item concerning the affairs of the IUB but he did not turn up. The commit­tee also decided to summon District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur on 26 July to obtain a briefing on the prevailing situation of the IUB.

Regarding report of the Inter-Depart­mental Committee (IDC), constituted by the Standing Committee on “The Protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill. 2023” (moved by Ms. Javairia Za­far Aheer, MNA), the Committee was informed by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) that pursuant to the directions of the Standing Committee, the IDC held its meeting, however, the representatives from Establishment, Finance and Law & Justice Divisions, being members of the IDC, requested more time to finalise their views.

The Standing Committee, uphold­ing the request in question, directed the FDE to get accomplished the req­uisite task immediately and submit a report in the next meeting to be held on 26th July 2023. On the agenda per­taining to the case of Mr. Akhtar Ma­lik, Assistant Professor Pak Studies, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad, the Registrar apprised the Committee that there was no case of the said Professor pending in the High Court. The committee members pointed out that although no case was lying pending in the court of law compliance on the orders of the High Court was pending with the AIOU.

The committee while pending the agenda, directed the Registrar to im­plement the requisite decision of the court and submit a report in the next meeting to be held on 26th July 2023. Regarding the issues concerning the non-attestation of degrees from vari­ous institutes by the Higher Educa­tion Commission (HEC), the Commit­tee appointed a sub-committee under the Convenership of Ch Muhammad Hamid Hameed, MNA. The sub-com­mittee will hold its meeting on 31st July at HEC. On the issue of proposed Institutes/Universities, the Committee directed the HEC to extend fullest co­operation with the management of the said proposed Institutes/Universities in the attainment of the requisite NOCs while the management should fulfill all the codal formalities of the HEC. These Institutes/Universities will commence their academic activities subject to the issuance of requisite NOCS by the HEC. The meeting was attended by Hon. Members: Ch. Hamid Hameed, Dr. Zul­fiqar Ali Bhatti, Ms. Mussarat Asif Kha­waja, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Mrs. Farukh Khan, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, MNAS, Chairman HEC and senior officers of the Ministry and its subordinate departments.